Kenyan Prepaid Card Market Forecast to Record a CAGR of 20% During 2022-2026, Reaching US$3.53 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Kenya Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The prepaid card market in Kenya increased at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 20.1%, increasing from US$1.70 billion in 2022 to reach US$3.53 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Kenya.

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Kenya.

Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs – number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report highlights:

In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Kenya.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Key Topics Covered:

Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Segments

Kenya Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Kenya Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 – 2026

Kenya Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 – 2026

Kenya Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Kenya Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Kenya General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Kenya Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvmspp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900