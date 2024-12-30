Kenyan President William Ruto Pledges to Strengthen Relations with Ghana

Kenyan President, William Samoei Ruto, has outlined plans to deepen Kenya’s ties with Ghana, with a focus on expanding collaboration in key sectors including trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas.

Ruto made the announcement in a post following a meeting with Ghana’s incoming president, John Dramani Mahama, who recently paid him a visit. The discussions centered on enhancing economic and diplomatic relations between the two African nations.

“We will enhance our relations with Ghana to include more sectors in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, oil, and gas,” Ruto stated. “This will broaden opportunities for the people of both countries and ensure our shared prosperity.”

The leaders also discussed the expansion of intra-African trade, particularly under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a key initiative aimed at boosting trade within the continent.

Additionally, President Ruto thanked Mahama for his support of Hon. Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission. Ruto also confirmed his intention to attend Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony in Accra next month.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Raila Odinga, a prominent Kenyan political figure, alongside officials from both nations, further underscoring the strengthening of bilateral ties.