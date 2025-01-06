Kenyan Stocks Continue Upward Trend as Market Confidence Remains High

Kenyan stocks are maintaining a strong momentum, with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) 20-share Index continuing its upward trajectory after surpassing the 2,000-point mark.

The latest session on Friday demonstrated significant gains, reflecting the market’s sustained growth. Leading the market were Kenya Power, Kenya-Re, Nation Media, HF Group, and Cooperative Bank of Kenya. These notable performances contributed to a rise in market capitalization by KES 16 billion, reaching KES 1.98 trillion. Additionally, 22.34 million shares were traded, generating an equity turnover of KES 206.84 million, signaling robust investor confidence and the potential for continued market expansion.

On the fixed-income side, the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) Treasury bills auction on January 6 saw remarkable demand, particularly for the 91-day bills, which attracted nearly double the amount offered. The CBK accepted KES 15.68 billion across various maturities, with interest rates ranging between 9.8252% and 11.3711%. This strong demand suggests a high level of investor trust in government securities, although it could also shift capital away from riskier assets, potentially influencing stock market performance in the near term.

Market participants were also awaiting the release of the December PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) data, after November’s PMI rose to 50.9 points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector. Although December’s reading slightly slowed to 50.6 points, it remained above the 50-point threshold, suggesting continued growth. Optimistic PMI data in the months ahead could bolster further growth in the equity market, keeping investors hopeful about the outlook for Kenyan stocks.

In summary, the Kenyan market is demonstrating resilience, underpinned by strong corporate performances and investor confidence. While the fixed-income market’s appeal may affect stock investments, overall sentiment remains positive, with prospects for continued market growth in the coming months.