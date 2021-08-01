Kenyan trade lobby official says Chinese-built railway gateway to Africa

Kenya’s standard gauge railway (SGR) has offered investors from across the world a gateway to several countries in East and Central Africa, a trade lobby official said on Wednesday.

Richard Ngatia, the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that businesses that ship goods through the port of Mombasa have been able to transport them via the Chinese-built railway to various landlocked countries in the region.

“Through the railway, the goods are shipped faster from Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, Congo and can be transported all the way to South Africa,” said Ngatia during a virtual meeting on enhancing business opportunities in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He observed that the SGR has improved the international business logistics environment in Kenya and the neighboring countries.

Ngatia further observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Africa thus there is a need to ease trade restrictions for businesses to penetrate international markets.

He added that with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, global investors have a chance to reach a larger market in the continent. Enditem