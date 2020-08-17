In a long drawn out queue meandering through a densely populated suburb in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, a group of children wait to receive cooked food, perhaps the only meal they will have the entire day.

Steve Mbugua, a revered man in the low-income suburb, has won the hearts of some 1,000 children whom he has been providing with free meals since March when COVID-19 pandemic rendered their parents jobless.

“These young ones come from desolate families, some of their houses are caving in while others walk on bare feet under the scorching sun fending for their families. The pandemic has undoubtedly made their circumstance worse,” Mbugua said.

Children from poor families in Kenya have been severely affected by the global pandemic. The loss of informal employment by their parents and diminished vibrancy of feeding programs had placed the young ones in a dire situation.

A UN report on the state of food situation that was released in July predicted that about 130 million people globally could go hungry by the end of 2020 due to the economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Mbugua who was once compelled to get involved in unlawful acts to secure food said the urge to provide for disadvantaged children came from not wanting them to engage in negative vices in order to afford a decent meal.

“Before embarking on mentoring these boys and girls years ago I acknowledged that I can not talk to them on an empty stomach and that is how the feeding program was born in 2017,” said Mbugua.

His organization, Faith Rescue Center, was providing meals to children from financially depressed homes once a month but the pandemic forced him to feed them on a daily basis.

“My wife and a number of volunteers help with preparations of the meals very early in the morning. Because the children start lining up by 6 a.m., I have also weaved in some of the teenagers I mentor to help with food distribution,” said Mbugua.

Jumila Wanjiru can afford a wide smile after receiving adequate portions at the feeding center, and at a tender age of 14, she has assumed the responsibility of feeding her immediate family.

“This smaller pot is for my little brother and food from the other two pots will be split between my mother, father and two sisters. My mother, who was our primary breadwinner, stopped working after being diagnosed with diabetes,” said Wanjiru.

Mbugua is cognizant of social ills like alcoholism that are rampant in urban informal settlements that have only worsened poverty, hunger and malnutrition.

“All of these children come here with more than one dish for food, some carry even three. If you inquire they will reveal that the food is for other family members who are either sick, jobless or disabled,” said Mbugua.

Efforts by the government to alleviate the economic burden in poor households have been significant but not sufficient to fulfill their needs.

Simon Chelugui, cabinet secretary for Labor and Social Services last week announced that the government would end weekly cash transfers that propped poor families in these tough times.

“Targeting is still ongoing for the remaining balance of 327,042 households into the program who will be paid up to the first week of October 2020,” Chelugui told lawmakers.

With a baby swaddled on her back, Rita Achien’g waits patiently to receive her share of the day’s meal, rice and beans. The single mother of three easily stands out in a spaced-out children’s queue.

“I used to work in the events industry which became redundant due to the economic downturn, hence my full reliance on this food,” said Achien’g.

The feeding program has since expanded its outreach to single mothers, underage pregnant girls and the disabled in the society in a bid to lessen suffering.

Together with his wife, Mbugua, the amiable middle-aged man, has vowed to continue supporting families grappling with poverty with basic necessities like food.

“We are not rich, but we have a deeply entrenched desire to help children and families that are poor. We hope that other well-wishers can partner with us and complement our efforts,” said Mbugua’s wife.