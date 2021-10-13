Kenyan world championship medallist Tirop found dead at home

The two-time world championship bronze medallist Agnes Jebet Tirop has died aged 25 in an alleged murder, Athletics Kenya (AK) said Wednesday.

Tirop was found at home in Iten with stab wounds according to AK and local media reports.

“We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise,” said AK.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.”

Tirop took world bronze over 10,000 metres in 2017 and 2019, and finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.