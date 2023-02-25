Kenyan youths win awards in Huawei national ICT competition

Huawei’s information communication technology (ICT) competition on Friday awarded Kenyan students who emerged as winners of the contest.

In Kenya, the Huawei ICT competition 2022-2023 attracted more than 3,200 students from 40 universities and promoted digital skills in networks, artificial intelligence, cloud, and big data.

John Tanui, principal secretary for ICT and Digital Economy, said that programs such as Huawei ICT competition are vital toward cultivating top ICT talent for the country’s digital economy.

Kevin Wen, managing director of enterprise of Huawei Technologies Kenya, said that Huawei is committed to nurturing and building the capacity of local ICT talent in partnership with institutions of higher learning. Enditem