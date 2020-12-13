As this year’s season of merrymaking, extravagant spending and leisure travel draws near, it finds a world bruised by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disruption of livelihoods, loss of lives, and extended movement restrictions in some countries are forecast to influence this year’s festive season.

In Kenya, Christmas celebrations ordinarily commence with a buzz, however, this year will be different amid uncertainties triggered by the pandemic.

“I am weary of traveling to my native home due to the COVID-19 situation; I have witnessed the havoc the disease wreaks on the body as I nursed a sick relative. For the first time in many years, my family and I will spend Christmas in the capital,” Milly Odhiambo, a hotelier said.

Just like Odhiambo, other Kenyans too have expressed their reservation about venturing out of their homes during this festive season.

Some have fronted health concerns, others financial constraints while for some it is the fear of a looming lockdown due to a tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases.

Richard Kamau, a ticket attendant working for a minibus company plying several routes across the country is well aware of the stark contrast marking this year’s festivities.

“Last year at such a time, this renowned terminus was a beehive of activities. Snack vendors and luggage carriers were all thriving because Kenyans were traveling both at night and during the day,” said Kamau.

“Right now the numbers are alarmingly low. I have dispatched only two cars since morning, I would be on my tenth as it was last year,” he added.

Over the years, Kenyans like other citizens across the world have adopted the practice of traveling to their rural homes or the coastal towns to mark holidays, however, this year they find themselves under unprecedented circumstances with a pandemic affecting every aspect of their lives.

Kamau said the company where he works has shifted focus to courier services as people increasingly start sending foodstuffs and household wares to their families.

He predicted that the restriction measures if not reviewed will present a challenge to the public transport sector during the December holidays.

The ministry of health has come out several times urging Kenyans to desist from traveling and engaging in unnecessary social gatherings that can trigger the spread of coronavirus. Enditem