Kenyans embrace Chinese mobile games amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eric Oruki is scrolling on his mobile phone and is filled with excitement as he has fulfilled one of the most difficult tasks of a family farm seaside stimulation game.

The 21-year-old university student is playing the mobile game and has built a laboratory that will help to boost his crop yields as a farmer in the virtual world.

The aim of the game is to start a farm and grow crops and livestock and sell the produce for virtual coins.

Oruki is one of thousands of Kenyans who have downloaded mobile apps made by Chinese companies.

The most popular Chinese games in Kenya include Family Farm Seaside Farm, King of Avalon.

Oruki said he was introduced into the game by his peers when Kenya introduced a partial lockdown and curfew in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This game kept me busy while maintaining social distance when all learning institutions were closed to prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

According to Oruki, the game is easy to play given its agricultural setting because he spent most of his childhood on his parents’ farm.

He noted that the advantage of the game is that it can be played online with many other players while competing for prizes.

Desmond Kiplimo is an avid player of the King of Avalon game, which is a social game that can be played real time with other players across the world.

The 26-year-old was drawn to play the mobile game in order to pass time when the COVID-19 travel restrictions reduced the level of economic activity in the country.

He added that the game aroused his interest due to its medieval warfare setting in mythical times and the fact that it also involves players fighting rival kingdoms in order to claim a virtual throne.

“I like the game because it enables me to use a strategic mind to build a powerful society and conquer invading enemies,” he added.

According to the college graduate, the game is very engaging because it also has the ability to engage in real time chat with team members as they make moves to expand their virtual kingdoms. Enditem