After Kenya hiked prices of fuel, some citizens are flocking to Tanzania to get the commodity at a cheaper cost.

Residents of western Kenyan counties of Homabay, Kisii, Migori and Narok are crossing over the Tanzanian border daily to buy fuel amid prohibitive cost back home.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) raised the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene, sparking protest from consumers especially motorcycle riders.

A liter of petrol is currently retailing at 122.8 shillings (about 1.11 U.S. dollars), diesel at 0.98 U.S. dollars and kerosene at 0.89 U.S. dollars. Since the new prices came to effect on March 15, Kenyans have been flocking to Isebania town located in Mara region of Northern Tanzanian to buy fuel.

Kenyan consumers said that fuel from Tanzania is cheaper and of good quality. “The cost of fuel is unaffordable and we have been forced to get it from Tanzania where the price is not high compared to what is offered in the Kenya market,” said Elisha Makori, a Public Service Vehicle driver.

Makori who operates between Kisii and Kisumu towns in western Kenya said that many local consumers secure petroleum products from Tanzania. George Otieno, a motorcycle rider said he was disappointed by the fuel price hike. “We are saving a lot of money by buying fuel from Tanzania. I’m disappointed by the increased price of petrol at home,” said Otieno.