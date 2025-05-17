Kenyans in Ghana Strengthen Ties at 2025 Family Fun Day

The Kenyans in Ghana Association (KGA) convened over 120 members of the Kenyan diaspora for its annual Family Fun Day, held at the University of Ghana’s Athletic Oval Field.

The event, designed to foster community bonds, featured games, cultural activities, and networking opportunities for families.

Attendees participated in three-legged races, football matches, dance competitions, and children’s painting sessions. Acting Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Kottut, praised the gathering as a testament to diaspora resilience. “Such initiatives reinforce unity among Kenyans abroad,” he remarked during his address.

KGA Chairperson Emma Wenani emphasized the event’s role in maintaining cultural connections. “Even miles from home, we find strength in shared identity,” she said. The occasion was supported by sponsors including the Kenya High Commission, Unity Homes, Multi Pac Ghana Ltd., and FanMilk.

The Family Fun Day highlights the broader efforts of diaspora communities to cultivate social networks and preserve cultural heritage while adapting to life abroad.