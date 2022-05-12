Kenyans told to register online ahead of trial use of Nairobi expressway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Tuesday asked citizens wishing to start driving on the Nairobi expressway to register online ahead of public trial runs that will commence Saturday.

While various centers have been opened in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to facilitate the registration, the KeNHA in a notice advised citizens to visit https://nairobiexpressway.ke to register and pay subscription fees via mobile phone in a process that takes less than a minute.

The online subscription caters to increased demand for registration from Kenyans who have been eagerly waiting for months to drive on the road.

Once one gets onto the website, they are supposed to create an account, fill in various information including the national identity card number and motor vehicle registration details and then pay via mobile money, according to the KeNHA.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 7 announced that the trial usage will be conducted to identify gaps.

“We will allow Kenyans to use the expressway so that we see the loopholes that exist before we officially launch it,” he said.

The 27.1-km road that runs from the south to the west of the Kenyan capital and was built under the public-private partnership model is expected to cut travel time to about 20 minutes from two hours during peak time. Enditem