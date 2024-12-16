Kenya’s Air Operators Raise Concerns Over Adani Airports’ Proposed Concession of JKIA

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) has raised serious concerns about the proposed concession of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), urging a comprehensive reevaluation of the process.

In a statement issued after a thorough review, KAAO called for transparency, inclusivity, and compliance with Kenya’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act in the concession process.

Among the key concerns highlighted by KAAO was the decision to proceed with a single-bidder approach. The association questioned the credibility of the process, asserting that the selection of Adani Airports as the sole partner lacked the competitive rigor required for fairness and optimal outcomes. KAAO emphasized the importance of a competitive bidding process to ensure that the best interests of stakeholders are met.

Additionally, KAAO criticized the limited involvement of key stakeholders such as aviation operators, public users, and policymakers during the development of the proposal. The board stressed that the absence of broader consultation risks overlooking important perspectives and potential challenges. The lack of a clear, comprehensive vision for the future of JKIA was also flagged, with KAAO calling for a master plan that includes necessary infrastructure upgrades, such as a second runway and expanded terminals, to enhance the airport’s standing as a regional hub.

The association further raised concerns about the feasibility study provided by AAHL, which it argued was insufficient and lacked essential elements like a detailed financial model. This, KAAO contended, casts doubt on the long-term viability of the concession and its potential for sustainable growth.

The proposed $1.85 billion concession is part of a broader effort to modernize JKIA, a critical hub for trade and tourism in East Africa. However, the move has attracted significant opposition from various quarters, including aviation workers, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), who have filed legal challenges. Recently, a judicial review led to a temporary suspension of the concession proceedings.

KAAO has urged the government to return to the drawing board, ensuring that the process is inclusive, transparent, and aligned with Kenya’s National Aviation Policy. The association also called for early engagement with stakeholders to address concerns and work towards solutions that serve the best interests of the country and its aviation industry.

As regional competition intensifies and concerns about foreign control of strategic national assets grow, the future of JKIA’s modernization remains a contentious issue.