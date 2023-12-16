Kenya’s border region roadside blast claims 4 lives

At least four people were killed and two others wounded in a roadside blast in Garissa county, northeast Kenya on Friday, the police said.

The police said the vehicle in which the deceased were traveling ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) which was planted along the Dadaab-Garissa road in the restive county.

“The four were killed and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle was hit by an IED between Egge dam and Bogyar along Dadaab-Garissa,” the police said in a security report.

The police said the vehicle was extensively damaged, noting that the injured persons were in critical conditions, adding that security operations have been enhanced to thwart further attacks in the region which borders Somalia.

This is the latest such terror incident after more than a month of lull in attacks due to heavy rains which have been pounding the region since October that made roads impassable. The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants.