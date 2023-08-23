Kenya’s coffee earnings up 4.2 percent in first half

The value of Kenya’s coffee exports increased 4.2 percent in the first half of the year, boosted by higher volumes shipped amid a decline in the price of the produce in global markets, the Central Bank said Tuesday in a new economic report.

Kenya earned 22.2 billion shillings (about 153.53 million U.S. dollars) from exporting 31,359 tonnes of coffee during the period, an increase from 147 million dollars from 27,154 tonnes in a similar period in 2022, according to the central bank.

During the January-June period, a tonne of Kenyan coffee was sold at an average of 4,828 dollars, a decline from 5,427 dollars, the bank said.

On Aug. 16, the government allowed farmers to sell their produce directly at the coffee exchange in Nairobi, the capital, a move that is expected to raise farmers’ earnings by cutting off brokers.

“Once we get the prices right, once we remove the middlemen and the farmer is empowered the prices will be good, we will export and get more foreign exchange earnings,” Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said.

Kenya’s coffee is much sought after globally by roasters as it is used to blend others.