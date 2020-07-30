Kenya’s total number of COVID-19 cases neared 20,000 on Thursday after 788 people tested positive to the virus from 5,521 samples in the last 24 hours, ministry of health official said.

Rashid Aman, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, told journalists in Nairobi that the country’s total number of infections was 19,913.

Aman said that during the period 100 patients – eight from home-based care programs and 92 from various hospitals in the country, were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,121.

He said 14 patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 325.

Aman urged Kenyans to embrace consumption of a diversified diet because no single food contains all the nutrients needed by the body.

“Going by the statistics that we have been providing, more males than females have been infected with COVID-19 in our country.

Probably men, may need to re-evaluate their dietary habits and lifestyles – by consuming healthy diets including vegetables and fruits,” he added.

