Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto Declared Winner in August 9 Election

The head of Kenya’s electoral commission, despite a rift in the panel, declared sitting Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the August 9 presidential election, national media reported on Monday.

The Independent Electoral Commission of Kenya (IEBK) consists of seven members. Earlier in the day, the deputy head of the election commission, Juliana Cherera, and the three staff members who supported her refused to take responsibility for announcing the election results, citing their non-transparency.

According to Nation, IEBK Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Ruto won the election with 50.49% of the votes while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received 48.85%.

Kenyans went to the polls on Tuesday to elect the next president, members of the National Assembly and Senate, as well as governors and members of 47 county assemblies.