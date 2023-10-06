Kenya’s economic growth rises 5.4 percent in second quarter

Kenya’s economy grew by 5.4 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with 5.2 percent posted in the same period in 2022, the government statistics agency said on Thursday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said between April and June, most macroeconomic indicators exhibited an upward trend.

The KNBS said the positive performance was primarily underpinned by a rebound in agricultural activities which grew by 7.7 percent during the period, a notable improvement from the 2.4 percent contraction reported in the same quarter of 2022.

The agency added that the agricultural sector’s performance was primarily on account of favorable weather conditions, which resulted in increased agricultural production in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. “This growth was particularly evident in the production of tea, coffee, vegetables, fruits and milk,” it said.

The KNBS said the construction sector recorded a subdued growth of 2.6 percent in the quarter under review compared with 4.5 percent growth in a similar period last year.

It noted that the accommodation and food service sector is estimated to have expanded by 12.2 percent during the quarter under review compared with 44.0 percent growth in the corresponding quarter of 2022. “The growth was partly attributed to the conducive economic environment in most tourist destinations,” the agency said.

The KNBS also revealed that the manufacturing sector’s growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 3.6 percent growth in the second quarter of 2022.