Kenya’s exports to Africa up 9.8 percent for 2020

Kenya’s exports to Africa rose 9.8 percent in 2020, with the combined value moving from 224.2 billion shillings (about 2.04 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019 to 2.24 billion dollars last year, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said Thursday.

KNBS said in its latest economic survey report that Africa contributed 38.2 percent to the total export earnings in 2020, remaining the largest market for the county’s exports.

It said that exports to the East Africa region increased from 1.27 billion dollars in 2019 to 1.44 billion dollars in 2020, accounting for 64 percent of the total exports to Africa.

The report is an annual publication prepared by the KNBS that provides socio-economic information covering a five-year period.

According to the report, Kenya’s exports to Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan jointly amounted to 1.1 billion dollars in 2020, compared to 0.91 billion dollars in 2019, reflecting a growth of 20.8 percent. Uganda remained the largest export destination for Kenya.

Export earnings from South Sudan almost doubled from 114 million dollars in 2019 to 211 million dollars last year, while the value of exports to Rwanda went up 8.8 percent over the same period.

In addition, the value of exports to Ethiopia and Sudan rose by 32.4 and 42 percent, respectively, in 2020. Enditem