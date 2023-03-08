Kenya’s exports to other African nations up 14 percent in 2022

Kenya’s exports to other African countries rose 14 percent in 2022, as the East African nation fostered bilateral ties and trade in the continent to reap the benefits from the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, the Central Bank said in a report released Tuesday.

The exports increased to 360 billion shillings (about 2.79 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022 from 2.44 billion dollars in 2021, said the central bank.

Most of the exports from Kenya went to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Egypt. Other top destinations were South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kenya’s exports to other African nations are mainly tea, coffee, oil, and manufactured goods. Enditem