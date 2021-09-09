Kenya’s financial sector resilient to COVID-19 pandemic shocks – apex bank

Kenya’s financial sector remains stable and resilient to COVID-19 pandemic shocks on the backdrop of strong performance, robust regulatory oversight, the Central Bank of Kenya said in its Financial Stability Report for 2020, which was released on Wednesday.

However, the bank noted that despite the resilience, there have been new pandemic-related emerging risks that include increased fraud, cyber attacks, and data privacy concerns as banks adopt digital technology.

“Echoes of economic slowdown as COVID-19 pandemic persists, rising public debt, elevated credit risks amid weak earning capacity, weak balance sheets for listed corporates, corporate governance challenges, and election cycle fevers remain areas for monitoring in 2021, and beyond,” said the apex bank.

The bank further noted that the Kenyan economy faces various risks that include rising public debt, COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties and 2022 General Election disruption. Enditem