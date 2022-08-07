Kenya’s fresh avocados selling at East China’s fresh fruit market

Fresh avocados sourced from Kenya have already been stocked on the shelves of a fresh fruit wholesale market in East China.

The tropical fruits, renowned for their medicinal and nutritional properties can be found at the Shanghai Huizhan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market after undergoing phytosanitary and customs clearance.

A local agribusiness firm oversaw the shipment of the Hass avocado variety to China, having secured approval from Kenyan and Chinese regulatory bodies.

The firm is also in the process of shipping an additional consignment of avocados to the Chinese market, as Kenya joins the league of Latin American countries like Mexico and Peru that export the tropical fruit to China.

Stringent phytosanitary inspection by the Chinese National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) at the Shanghai International airport combined with customs clearance by China’s General Administration of Customs paved way for the stocking of Kenyan fresh avocados at the wholesale market.

The Kenyan agribusiness firm said that its marketing agent in China, Halls Fresh Produce, had confirmed the stocking of Hass avocado fruits in the wholesale market after the mandatory quarantine period.

“The Chinese community has been a true friend of the people of Kenya and this inaugural shipment of fresh avocado fruits will cement these relations,” said Lifan Yu, an executive from China’s Halls Fresh Produce.

Kenya and China in early January signed two protocols to facilitate bilateral trade mainly in the export of avocados and aquatic products.

On Tuesday, another Kenyan firm, Sunripe in partnership with its Chinese counterpart, Greechain shipped a consignment of fresh avocados to the Asian nation at a ceremony held on the outskirts of Limuru town in central Kenya. Enditem