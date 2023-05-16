Kenya’s full-year exports surge 8.4 percent as imports slow down

Kenya’s exports rose 8.4 percent in the year ending March boosted by improved receipts from tea and manufactured goods despite a decline in income from horticulture, the National Treasury said in an economic report released Monday.

The Treasury noted that the exports increased to 1.02 trillion shillings (7.43 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of the first quarter, from 6.85 billion dollars in March 2022.

“The increase in receipts from tea exports reflects improved prices attributed to demand from traditional markets,” Treasury said in the quarterly economic and budgetary report.

On the other hand, imports grew by 2.4 percent in the 12 months to March compared to the 23 percent growth in a similar period in 2022, said the Treasury.

The imports stood at 18.6 billion dollars, a rise from 18.2 billion dollars, the Treasury said, attributing the slow growth to lower importation of infrastructure-related equipment due to completed projects.

Kenya’s income from services declined by 39.2 percent year-on-year to 825.7 million dollars in this 12-month counting period.

“This was mainly on account of increased expenditure on services despite an increase in receipts from transportation and tourism as international travel continues to improve,” the report said.

The rise in exports helped to improve Kenya’s overall balance of payment position to a surplus of 2.09 billion dollars, an equivalent of 2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) from a deficit of 14.6 million dollars, or 0.01 percent of GDP, the Treasury said. Enditem