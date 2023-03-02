Kenya’s horticulture export earnings down 24 percent in 2022

The value of earnings from Kenya’s horticulture exports dropped 24 percent in 2022, hurt by decreased revenues from flowers, according to new export data from the Central Bank of Kenya released Wednesday.

The East African nation exported horticultural produce worth 120.2 billion Kenyan shillings (about 945 million U.S. dollars) with a volume of 530,698 tonnes during the period, a decline from 1.24 billion dollars in 2021 with 373,790 tonnes, according to the apex bank.

The exported horticulture produce included cut flowers, fresh vegetables, and fruits and nuts.

During the period, exports from cut flowers earned Kenya 425 million dollars, followed by fruits at 302 million dollars, while the rest 215 million dollars came from fresh vegetables, said the bank.

In 2021, however, Kenya’s flower exports stood at 823 million dollars, fruits 219 million dollars, and vegetables contributed the rest.

Clement Tulezi, the chief executive officer of the Kenya Flower Council, said recently that the massive decline in revenue from flowers was due to low consumer demand in key export markets, which hurt export volumes. Enditem