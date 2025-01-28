Kenya’s Informal Dairy Sector Set for Transformation with New Initiative

Kenya’s informal dairy sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the country’s milk supply, is undergoing a major transformation with the launch of the “More Milk: More Milk for Lives and Livelihoods in Kenya” initiative.

This four-year project, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, aims to improve milk safety and quality, while ensuring small-scale informal dairy businesses have access to regulated markets.

The project targets dairy businesses in Nakuru, Nyandarua, and Uasin Gishu counties, focusing on enhancing milk handling practices, improving regulatory compliance, and gradually helping vendors transition into certified enterprises. This move is aimed at strengthening consumer trust and providing a pathway for small vendors to thrive in the formal economy.

The informal dairy sector plays a crucial role in Kenya’s economy, providing affordable milk to millions of households. However, vendors face significant challenges, including limited support, poor milk handling practices, and difficulty meeting regulatory standards. To address these issues, the Kenya Dairy Board (KDB), which oversees the regulation of the country’s dairy industry, has implemented several key reforms. In 2021, KDB revised its regulations to simplify the permit process for small and medium dairy operators, reducing barriers for entry into the formal market.

Building on the success of an earlier phase of the MoreMilk initiative, which demonstrated that vendors could improve practices with the right support, the new project seeks to continue this momentum by focusing on improving milk quality and safety in semi-regulated markets. The goal is to encourage consumers to purchase from trusted, compliant vendors while empowering informal dairy operators to expand their operations.

Dr. Joshua Chepchieng, Secretary Administration at the State Department of Livestock Development, expressed his support for the initiative, calling it a vital step towards a formalized dairy sector in Kenya. He noted that the project aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which prioritizes dairy as a key sector for growth. The project aims to demonstrate the viability of expanding regulated markets, with a target to increase milk sales through such markets from less than 20% to 50%.

Margaret Kibogy, Managing Director of KDB, emphasized the importance of capacity building and incentives to support small and medium dairy enterprises. She believes that providing the necessary training, technology, and resources will uplift the entire dairy sector, ensuring the production of healthier and safer milk for all Kenyans.

The MoreMilk initiative is expected to bring about significant changes, including improved milk safety standards, greater regulatory compliance, and increased participation of informal businesses in formal markets. The project also aims to empower consumers by raising demand for safer, higher-quality milk and promoting gender equity by encouraging collaboration between men and women in the informal dairy sector.

Led by the KDB and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), the project combines regulatory expertise and research to transform the sector, improve livelihoods, and contribute to national food security. Appolinaire Djikeng, Director General of ILRI, underscored the importance of the partnership in driving progress in Kenya’s dairy sector.

The transformation of Kenya’s informal dairy sector is not only seen as a critical step toward meeting growing urban demand but also as a means to create jobs, increase incomes, and boost public revenues, supporting the country’s long-term development goals.