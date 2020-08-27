Kenya’s judiciary on Thursday launched a policy on an alternative justice system in order to boost access to justice.

David Maraga, chief justice and president of the Supreme Court, told journalists in Nairobi that while justice dispensed by the courts has occupied the center-stage in the administration of justice, the reality is that the vast majority of disputes among Kenyans are resolved through justice systems that are outside the formal court process.

“There is no doubt that alternative justice systems hold great promise in enhanced access to justice, in a holistic sense of the concept,” Maraga said.

He added that one of the core principles laid down in the constitution to guide the administration of justice and the exercise of judicial authority is the requirement to embrace alternative forms of dispute resolution, including traditional dispute resolution mechanisms.

According to the chief justice, Kenya communities have for generations, developed their own justice systems that have and continue to hold societies together.

He noted that the traditional or customary systems were altered through the encounter with colonial and post colonial legal systems.

Maraga revealed that the policy makes clear recommendations and viable options on how the judicial system and alternative justice systems can interact in a manner that is mutually reinforcing and focused on an effective system of justice.

He noted that the policy has also identified matters to be brought under the alternative justice system, regulation of practitioners as well as the appropriate procedures and processes in the alternative justice system.

According to Maraga, the policy will play a role in the reversal of structures that lead to gender oppression, social injustice, as well as cultural domination.

According to the head of the judiciary, the alternative justice system reflects the lived realities of Kenyans and is an effective mechanism because less than five percent of the population ever submit legal disputes to the law courts.