Kenya’s Kenyatta mourns former Zambian president Banda

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Hakainde Hichilema, the government and the people of Zambia following the death of the country’s fourth president, Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

In the message of comfort sent on Saturday, also addressed to the family of Banda, Kenyatta described the former head of state as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of Zambians and the entire African continent.

“It is unfortunate that death has robbed us of President Banda, a gallant son of Africa and independence hero who dedicated most of his life to the freedom, wellbeing and progress not only of the Zambian nation but the entire Africa,” Kenyatta said in the message.

Banda, Zambia’s fourth president, succumbed to colon cancer on Friday in Lusaka at the age of 85.

Kenyatta said Banda, who emerged from the brutal independence struggle in early 1960s, served Zambia with distinction in different public service roles before rising to become the country’s president in 2008.

Banda, who was in power from 2008 to 2011, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020. Enditem