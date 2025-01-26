Kenya’s Mobile Subscriptions Reach 70 Million, Marking Growth in 4G and 5G Usage

Kenya’s mobile phone subscriptions saw a 1.6 percent increase, reaching 70 million by September 2024, according to the latest report from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

This growth indicates the expanding reach of mobile services in the country, with the mobile penetration rate now standing at 135.8 percent.

In addition to the rise in mobile subscriptions, Kenya’s mobile money market also grew, reaching 40.6 million subscriptions by September. However, the report also revealed a decline in the use of 3G broadband, a shift that reflects the growing popularity of faster networks like 4G and 5G. Mobile data subscriptions hit a new high of 53.7 million, with 4G networks now accounting for 58.1 percent of the total.

The surge in 4G and 5G adoption reflects changing consumer demands for high-speed internet, driven by the increased need for services like streaming, online learning, and e-commerce. Industry observers point to ongoing investments in telecom infrastructure as a key factor behind this shift.

As the country continues to build out its digital capabilities, these developments suggest that Kenya is moving quickly toward a future where high-speed internet is the norm, underscoring the importance of continued investment in the sector to keep pace with rising demand. The shift toward advanced networks marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s journey to becoming a more digitally connected nation.