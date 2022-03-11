Kenya’s private sector launches peace campaign ahead of polls

Kenya’s private sector on Thursday launched a peace campaign ahead of general elections slated for Aug. 9.

Carole Kariuki, CEO of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), told journalists in the capital Nairobi that the initiative seeks to inspire peaceful elections thus creating stability which is essential for business continuity and prosperity for the country.

“Our message to the political class is to avoid rhetoric that might be misconstrued to portray that Kenya is not the right place for investments,” Kariuki said.

According to the umbrella body for the private sector, Kenya has typically experienced an economic slowdown in the year of general elections.

“We want to break the cycle of reduced economic activity every five years during the electioneering period,” Kariuki said.

Flora Mutahi, the chairlady of KEPSA said that Kenya needs to elect leaders of integrity who are going to improve the quality of life enjoyed by all citizens everywhere in the country.

Mutahi also urged politicians not to be party to any form of activities that will interfere with the peace and stability of Kenya before, during and after the election period. Enditem