Kenya’s private sector on Tuesday vowed to accelerate the adoption of the circular economy in order to promote environmental sustainability.

Karin Boomsma, director of Sustainable Inclusive Business that is an arm of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) Foundation, said that one of the key challenges in the adoption of the circular economy concept starts with the lack of inclusion of circularity into the polices as well as sector strategies.

“We need to create a new system and it will require a new mindset. We also need to convince our businesses and the government to change our economic value chain,” Boomsma said in a statement released in Nairobi.

Boomsma observed that the role of proper infrastructure in promoting uptake of the circular economy cannot be overemphasized, especially in waste management and the capacity to recycle waste.

She added that through recycling of waste products, the private sector can access numerous investment opportunities that maximize limited resources in the country.

She also called on the government to encourage the development of a solid legal framework that will support the adoption of sustainable business practices.

Carole Karuga, CEO of KEPSA, said that the private sector has a collective role in increasing awareness of the circular economy and its extensive benefits.

Karuga added that the sector continues to spearhead transformative public-private partnerships, providing market-based solutions anchored on environmental, economic, and social pillars.

Ayub Macharia, director of environmental education and awareness, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said that Kenya is committed to a circular economy but is currently struggling with uncontrolled dumping with the country not recycling enough.