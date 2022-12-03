Kenya’s Q3 horticulture exports down 7 percent

Kenya exported horticulture produce worth 28.1 billion shillings (about 229 million U.S. dollars) in the third quarter, a decline of 7 percent as compared to a similar period in 2021, the Central Bank of Kenya said in a report released on Wednesday.

Kenya, in the three months, exported fruits, vegetables and cut flowers worth 229 million U.S. dollars from a volume of 132,635 tons, a decline from 246 million U.S. dollars from 142,734 tons during a similar period in 2021, said the bank in an economic report for the quarter.

The decline in volumes shipped was higher, particularly in August and September, where volumes shipped stood at 39,406 tons and 41,592 tons, respectively, down from 51,637 tons in July.

According to the bank, the fall in exports is attributed to the unfolding recession in European Union countries, which are the destination market for most of Kenya’s horticulture goods. Disruption in the global market caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as rising inflation in the United States and other parts of the world, have also affected exports. Enditem