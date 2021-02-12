Francis Mureithi, a business magnet in his locality recalls all too well when the main road leading to his home from the Nairobi’s central business district was barricaded with bonfires and rocks.

As a result, he closed his businesses, retreating to his ancestral home to wait for the chaos to subside.

It has been more than ten years since Kenya witnessed the most deadly post-election violence since independence from British colonialists in 1963.

And recent sporadic fights and inflammatory utterances by the political class are reviving unpleasant memories.

“What preceded the 2007 tribal clashes is what we are witnessing right now; distasteful remarks and divisive rhetoric. The kind of precedent being set by some political leaders is worrying more so as we prepare to head to the polls next year,” Mureithi told Xinhua during a recent interview.

His sentiments represent those of other Kenyans who are on edge following the hate and intolerance being propagated by some political leaders across the country.

At the centre of the discord is a proposed constitutional amendment bill for 2020. If the bill passes the statutory stages, Kenyans will head to the polls in June to endorse or reject it.

Leaders supporting its adoption have been moving around the country popularizing; it whereas those opposing it have been eloquent in their reservations.

The campaigns continue to be characterized by unpleasant remarks and brawling legislators in the full glare of cameras.

This trajectory is now eliciting fears among citizens of possible tribal fracas akin to the one witnessed in 2007/2008 when presidential election results were disputed.

Kenya is a multi-ethnic state with well over 40 tribes. Consequently, political affiliations tend to align against tribal lines.

“I do not wish to close my businesses and uproot my family from our home as it happened before. These politics fuelled by hatred should stop,” said Mureithi.

“What our leaders are showing young people are that people with differing ideological ideas ought to fight.

They are subconsciously planting the seed of intolerance in our society,” he added.

The said constitutional bill christened BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) was presented to Kenyans in 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga as a panacea to politics of divisions and marginalization.

In the previous year, the two leaders had faced each other in a hotly contested election where incumbent Kenyatta was declared the winner. A spate of chaos encouraged the two politicians to work together to unite Kenyans.

“When Raila and I sat down to speak, we agreed that we are coming together with one common agenda to ensure that previous chaos shall not be witnessed again in the country,” Kenyatta said late last year while launching the official BBI report in Nairobi.

One of the proposals in the bill promises to exempt youth entrepreneurs from paying taxes for seven years from the time they register their business. This article has been well-received by a section of youth.

“I was pleased to see that the bill acknowledged the challenges we face as Kenyan youth,” said Clinton Cephas Ochieng, a Kenyan youth.

With general elections in the offing, Ochieng was quick to admonish the young people at risk of being mobilized to spark conflicts across the country.

“Let us not leave our economic activities to perpetuate chaos as happened in 2007. I was a child, but I remember seeing young men carrying sticks chanting on the roads,” he said.

Ochieng was only a preteen when his parents moved from the western county of Siaya to Nairobi to escape the violence that rocked his native village.

He said he remembered not going to school for weeks on end.

Reacting to the looming crisis, a government agency tasked with promoting cohesion and flagging hate speech, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said it will publish a list of hate mongers in addition to working in tandem with other agencies to extinguish bigotry.

“We have failed as a society to accept that differing is normal, but we can differ incivility, we can differ in ideas so to generate other ideas to move the society forward. Differing is one way of creating tolerance,” said Gitile Naituli, former NCIC commissioner said during an interview at a local television station.

Peter Mutwiri, a Nairobi based entrepreneur is now appealing to the political elites to focus on delivering what they promised instead of politicking and driving wages of division.

“Our leaders are spending way too much time politicking, they should tone it down and work as expected. Our country is facing a myriad of challenges, BBI should not be their only focus,” said Terer. Enditem