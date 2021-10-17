Kenya’s Rotich and Tanui set marathon records in Paris and Amsterdam

Kenya’s Elisha Rotich won the 2021 Paris Marathon in a men’s course record of 2 hours 4 minutes and 21 seconds on Sunday while compatriot Angela Tanui triumphed in Amsterdam in a women’s best 2:17:57.

The previous record in Paris belonged to multiple world and Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele, who finished the 2014 event in 2:05:04.

In the women’s race through the French capital, Tigist Memuye from Ethiopia won in 2:26:11.

Around 35,000 runners were at the start of the marathon, which was postponed from April after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Netherlands, Tanui’s performance fell just 14 seconds short of the world lead set by Joyciline Jepkosgei two weeks ago in London.

And another course record went on the men’s side in the Netherlands as Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola took the honours in 2:03:39.