Kenya’s SGR hauls US$26.3 million tonnes of cargo since inception

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train has hauled 26.3 million tones of cargo as of May this year since the service started in 2018, the Kenya Railways has said.

The institution said in its latest report released on July 25 that the volumes have experienced a significant increase with the train ferrying an average of 500,000 tonnes of cargo every month.

In May and June, the train ferried a total of 1.1 million tonnes of cargo, an increase from 1.09 million tonnes in a similar period last year.

The train has become the main transporter of imported government-subsidized fertilizer from the port of Mombasa to inland Kenya with 34,400 tonnes of the fertilizer being ferried between May and June, the railway company said, adding that the SGR enhances seamless transportation of the input to farmers as the government strives to boost food production.

“SGR has ensured timely delivery of various cargo, including conventional goods such as bulk wheat, cement clinker, bagged sugar, coils, tea, rice, and asphalt and the volume of cargo has seen significant growth, underlining the reliability of the service,” the institution said.

In 2022, the SGR train hauled 6.01 million tonnes of cargo, up from 5.41 million tonnes in 2021. Similarly, passenger traffic has maintained an upward trend with the train that shuttles between Nairobi and Mombasa ferrying 2.39 million passengers during the period, up from 1.99 million in 2021.