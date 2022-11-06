Kenya’s SGR passenger, cargo volumes sustain upward trend

The number of passengers and cargo ferried on Kenya’s standard gauge railway (SGR) between January and August rose 30 percent and 16 percent respectively, the national statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said that some 1.53 million passengers were ferried by the train during this period, up from 1.18 million in the same period in 2021, pointing to increased demand for the service amid a full resumption of economic activities.

The Chinese-built train, similarly, ferried 4.03 million tonnes of cargo from the port of Mombasa to Nairobi in the eight months this year, up from 3.47 million tonnes in the same period in 2021, KNBS said in its latest data.

The highest number of passengers during the period (264,119) was ferried in April, while the largest volume of cargo (543,994 tonnes) was hauled in July.

Since its inception in 2017, the passenger train service has ferried over 8 million passengers between Nairobi and Mombasa, according to Kenya Railways.

The cargo train has helped decongest the Mombasa-Nairobi road, ferrying some 6,000 containers on about 10 freight trains daily. Enditem