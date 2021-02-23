Kenya earned 120 billion shillings (1.09 billion dollars) from tea exports in 2020, up from 1.06 billion dollars in 2019, a new report from the Tea Directorate released on Tuesday shows.

The surge in earnings defied the challenges brought to international trade by the COVID-19 pandemic, which curtailed movement of goods and people.

The higher earnings were supported by a rise in export volumes, which stood at 518.9 million kilos in 2020, up from 496.8 million kilos in 2019.

“The higher earnings were attributed to increased export volumes,” said the directorate.

During the period, Kenya tea export destination averaged 46, with Pakistan topping the list.

Other key export destinations for Kenya included Egypt, Russia, Britain, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Nigeria and Poland, according to the directorate.

December 2020 recorded one of the highest sales for Kenya, with exports standing at 34.2 million kilos, up from 32 million kilos in November. Enditem