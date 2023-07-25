Kenya’s tea earnings up in first 5 months despite low export volumes

A rise in global tea prices coupled with a weaker Kenyan shilling cushioned Kenya’s earnings from the cash crop in the first five months of 2023, as the East African nation recorded a decline in export volumes.

The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) said in a report released on Monday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the country exported 159.3 million kilograms of tea in the first five months of the year, a decline from 211.6 million kilograms during a similar period in 2022.

However, Kenya earned 71.6 billion Kenyan shillings (about 504 million U.S. dollars) from the crop in the first five months, an increase from 463 million dollars during a similar period in 2022, according to the agency.

During the period, the tea was sold at an average of 2.65 dollars per kilogram for the main grades as compared to 2.6 dollars in a similar period in 2022, the agency said.

The Kenyan shilling has weakened 20 percent year on year, standing at an average of 142 to the dollar.

TBK blamed the decline in export volumes in the first five months of 2023 on a general fall in local production. “The lower output was due to severe hot and dry weather conditions experienced in the months of February and March,” the institution said. Enditem