Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Kenya’s exports and imports rose significantly in July as various countries lessened COVID-19 restrictions, boosting trade activities.

The east African nation’s month-on-month imports jumped to 138.8 billion shillings (about 1.26 billion U.S. dollars) in July, up from 1.1 billion dollars in June and 1 billion dollars in May, the latest economic data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released on Wednesday shows.

Similarly, exports rose to 481 million dollars in July from a low of 398 million in April when COVID-19 had hit many countries, according to KNBS.

The bulk of Kenya’s imports during the period included industrial supplies, fuel and lubricants, machinery and consumer goods.

On the other hand, exports mainly consisted of food and beverages like tea and coffee and industrial supplies.

Export of horticultural produce rose during the month with 10,449 tonnes of cut flowers, 9,658 tonnes of fruits and 4,191 tons of vegetables, according to KNBS.

Kenya in April imposed a raft of travel restrictions especially for countries hard hit by COVID-19, curtailing exports and imports.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.