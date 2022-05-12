Kenya’s Wanjala Courts Member Federations’ Support For Africa Chess Presidency

President of Kenya Chess Association, Bernard Wanjala, is courting Member Federations (MFs) on the continent for their support as he announces his intent to run for the leadership of Africa Chess Confederation (ACC).

Wanjala, who worked as a Principal Assistant to current President of ACC, Lewis Ncube, said serving in that capacity afforded him the opportunity to interact with real and unique issues facing the various MFS.

He made this known in a statement issued and signed by him to the various MFs and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“I have had an opportunity to handle most of the technical issues at ACC level and I came face to face with various challenges that I wouldn’t ordinarily have had to figure out.

“From these experiences, I have been trained in and learnt about technical capacities and visioning that is synchronized with federations, collaboration at Federation, ACC and FIDE levels, setting action agendas and following through on tasks,” the statement said.

He explained that President Ncube had been a great mentor to him and it would have been wrong for him to contest him but “having confirmed that he is satisfied with his contribution to ACC and would wish to pass on the baton. It’s against this background that I have partnered with other young, vibrant and energetic great leaders of African chess to form a capable team to move the development of our great game forward in the upcoming term of the 2022-2026 years.”

He added that “it would be my great honor to take up the challenge of ascending to the position of ACC President upon the vote of our African Federation Delegates. ACC has done many things and every observant member of the African chess community is aware of where we have come from and appreciates our achievements thus far.

“Still, there are many other things to be done that are so close to my heart, that I feel that my running for the ACC Presidency is a necessity for us to take African chess forward.”

He took the opportunity to also officially field his team for the upcoming elections to be held alongside the 2022 Chess Olympiad in India from July 28 to August 10.

“The team comprises the following great African chess leaders and I would like for us to be known for our collective significant abilities and accomplishments – ones we identify together with, as a competent unit.

“President-Benard Wanjala (Kenya), Deputy. Fouzi Fathullah Ali (Libya), Secretary General-Otto Nakapunda (Namibia), Vice President- Eli Tanko (Cameroon), Vice President- Christiana Ashley (Ghana) and Treasurer- Ansumana Kamara (Sierra Leone).”

Wanjala added that the team would bring about a paradigm shift in Africa chess management.