Kenya’s wheat production projected to decline in 2021

Kenya’s wheat production is projected to decline about 30 percent in 2021 as compared to the previous year, an industry official said Friday.

Violet Nyando, policy research and advocacy manager at Cereal Growers Association, said that farmers are expected to harvest about 153,000 metric tons of the cereal crop this year as production will be affected by drought and high cost of production. Around 80 percent of all wheat consumed in Kenya is imported mainly from Russia and Ukraine.

Nyando observed that the domestic industry is keen to increase its share of the local market to about 50 percent. The bulk of wheat production is undertaken on a large and medium scale because the cereal requires economies of scale to be a viable crop.

Nyando said that farmers require favorable trade policies to reduce the cost of key inputs such as fertilizers, adding that demand for wheat, which is the country’s second most important cereal after maize, is rapidly growing due to the changing dietary lifestyles of Kenyans, especially in urban areas.

Wheat contributes substantially to food security, poverty reduction, and employment creation. Kenya’s local wheat production hit 270,000 metric tons in 2020. Enditem