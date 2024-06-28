Keta-Anloga: Our Crown Jewel in Tourism

This is Destination Keta-Anloga!

From bustling road scenes from Accra, Ho, or Aflao to beautiful beaches, Keta-Anloga is an experience unlike no other. Come and see for yourself!

Lap up the country’s rich natural, cultural and historical heritage and fantastic tropical golden sandy beaches when you visit our majestic, family-friendly Keta Destination. You are going to love it!

Lagoon And Beach Adventures.

Escape the bustle and hustle of city life and come to Keta-Anloga for a break. Lose yourself on a family holiday in the former fishing village of Keta-Anloga, one of Ghana’s most enchanting tourism destinations. Relax on a majestic paradisiac pristine beach bordered by coconut trees. Get a motorised boat ride on one of the distributaries of River Volta, the Anyanui Channel, through lush mangrove forests that will take you to the mouth of River Volta, a large and picturesque estuary at Ada Foah. You can also relish yourself with a paddled canoe on some of the amazing islands like Dudu, Xevikpodzi, Seva, Anyako, and the artificial ones for the migratory birds from Europe who can come here during winter. Discover bustling villages and haggle for beautifully crafted items, or simply soak up the natural wonders. Get yourself ready for the sunshine on the beach!

The Flavours And Fascinating Experiences of Keta-Anloga.

Every holiday in Keta-Anloga is complete with visits to the local markets of Anyanui, Anloga, Woe, and Keta. Go to Atorkor Slave Market, Torkor Atorlia, Cape St Paul Lighthouse. End the trip at the Keta Fort, also known as Fort Prinzenstein, with a harrowing story of the history of the infamous transatlantic slave trade, with a visit to Emancipation Beach, where we used to celebrate Emancipation Day, now a Beach Resort with a dinner of fresh seafood whilst watching a fascinating display of traditional drumming and dancing.

Discover A Unique, Remarkable, Rich And Vibrant Culture.

With its vibrant mix of Anlo people, European, and other African influences, Keta-Anloga offers terrific cultural experiences. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant markets of Anyanui, Anloga, Woe, or Keta or riding a boat through lush mangroves with your kids, this dreamy destination is great for adventurous city breaks and family-friendly holidays.

Inspire your senses on your all-inclusive holiday in Keta-Anloga with a tour around Tsiame, Anyako, and Seva to see relics of Torgbi Tsali, traditional worship shrines at Atiavi, and German Missionary’s graves at EP Church at Anyako. Immerse yourself in the local culture with family workshops in cooking, Kente weaving, lagoon fishing, etc. See and explore the people’s nostalgic charms and rich history through their Hogbetsotso festival in the first week of November.

Unique Jaw-dropping Landscape, Seascape and Lagoonscape.

Keta has plains, fauna, flora, lagoon, and beaches. To the south, enjoy family holidays by the beach overlooking the deep blue waters and the horizon. Watch the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean early in the morning. It is a beautiful scene to behold. Not only that, but it also allows you to catch a glimpse of the sun setting over the Keta Lagoon, with the rays drawing a superb and colourful path over the wavy surface of the lagoon. That scene alone is healing and therapeutic. To the North, explore the Keta Lagoon and the islands, both natural and artificial, as well as the adjoining wetlands, as far as the eye can see. To the west, get lost in scenic mangrove forests; to the East, salt mining activities.

Thank you.

Joel Degue Licensed Tour Guide.

(+2333242501638)