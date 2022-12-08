Keta Commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission have engaged residents of Keta and its surrounding communities to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The event, on the theme “UNITE Activism to end violence against women and girls,” is a global campaign that seeks to end violence against women and girls, held in partnership with the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Mr Kimberly Rosen, the USAID Ghana Mission Director, in an address at the event, said violence against women and girls is a global pandemic affecting one in three women in their lifetime and that, here in Ghana, 32 per cent of Ghanaian women have faced at least one form of domestic violence that “is too much.”

He said the U.S government through the USAID, funded a recent assessment, which found out that, sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment were common in Ghana’s fishing sector, which he said represented a major threat to women’s and girls’ welfare.

Mr Rosen also urged traditional authorities, community elders, and others to help eradicate all forms of violence, while the USAID through the “Feed the Future” Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity (GFRA), would also continue to support the effort.

The project, according to the organisers was aimed at supporting fishing communities such as Keta and its surrounding areas to formulate and implement community action towards preventing violence against women and girls as well as developing circles of support for victims with focus on gender inequities and abuse in fisheries.

Mrs Regina Solomon, President, National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NAFPTA) disclosed that violence against women and girls was moving at a high rate, which called for urgent collaborations from government and leaders of various groups in society in eradicating them.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who witnessed the event, expressed excitement about the initiative and called for support to end the menace.

He entreated the fisherfolks to avoid acts of child abuse and child labour.

Earlier before the durbar, the team engaged the residents, fisher folks, and others on a float through the principal streets of Keta before finally converging at Kedzikope to climax the event.

Characterized by cultural performances from cultural troupes, the colourful event was attended by members from the clergy, security, fishing groups, traditional leaders, and others.

Globally, people participate in the campaign to eliminate the menace, which starts from November 25 to December 10 every year.