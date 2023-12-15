Keta fishermen cry over lack of premix fuel for fishing

Some Fisherfolks along the coastal belt of the Volta region have lamented over insufficient premix fuel to enhance their fishing activities.

This, according to them, has affected their fishing activities, leading to low productivity.

Mr Seth Agbokede, Chief Fisherman at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that many fisherfolks faced several challenges due to the unavailability of the premix fuel.

“The last time we had premix fuel here was in early November which was not even enough to sustain our work.”

Mr Agbokede further lamented about the acts of some fishermen using a mixture of petrol and engine oil which they claimed, remained expensive in fuelling their outboard motors for fishing activities.

He said fisherfolk for the past three weeks have been purchasing a gallon of petrol and engine oil for Gh₵400 and Gh₵100 respectively, which they explained could not even last beyond two days.

“The Yuletide is just at the corner, and we needed to work and get our families ready for the Christmas festivities, but the problem is where do we get the premix fuel?” he queried.

Mr Agbokede has since appealed to corporate organisations, individuals, and the government to help provide premix fuel for fishermen along the coastal belt to help improve their productivity towards the season.

He, however, warned fishermen to always adopt better methods of fishing to avoid any punishment from the authorities.

Some fishermen, the GNA engaged, also lamented about the lack of premix fuel and are pleading with the authorities to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, the GNA, during a visit to the shores at Keta, Adzido, Anloga, and the surrounding communities, have observed some form of bumper harvest by fishermen as they geared up for the festive season.