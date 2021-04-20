Mrs Aurelia Tudzi, the officer in charge of girl-child education at the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Keta Municipality, has launched a programme to empower girls in basic schools.

Dubbed ‘girl-child empowerment mentorship initiative’ it aims to train girls in basic schools to become useful to society.

The initiative, which was launched at Horlivime Basic school at Keta, would create awareness to ensure the girls understand their importance in society.

Mrs Tudzi said the training would enable the girls to know societal issues such as teenage pregnancy, and child abuse, among others.

“They will know the consequences of teenage pregnancy and its related problems,” she stated.

She said the training would also help bring positive changes in the lives of children in society.

Mrs Tudzi said the initiative would include school and non-school going girls in the area to ensure they become great personalities.

“It would be extended to all basic schools in the Municipality,” she said.

Madam Christine Seyiram Tsikplornu, the headteacher of Horlivime basic school, said the programme would equip girls to make important decisions for a better future.

She tasked the girl child to desist from engaging in groups that would endanger their future.

She also urged parents to instil discipline in their children.

Ekuadzi Roberta, a participant, on behalf of her school mates, expressed appreciation for the initiative and pledged to abide by the good habits taught them during the programme.