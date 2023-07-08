Keta MCE condoles with family of James Lutterodt

Mr. Emmanuel Gemega, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, has commiserated with the family of the late former Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) National Science and Maths Quiz contestant, James Lutterodt.



Mr. Gemega, who is also a former student and teacher of Ketasco, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that news of the demise of James Lutterodt was a heavy one that came as a shock.

Mr. Gemega, who also witnessed the finals of the NSMQ, said Francisca Lamini, Bright Senyo Gadzo, and James Lutterodt represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 competition, where they raised the flag of the School and Volta Region high.

“I am yet to receive any official information from the family, but the news is everywhere. l expressed my sincere heartfelt condolences to the family,” he added.

Mr. Gemega further assured the family of the Municipal Assembly’s assistance towards giving a befitting burial to the 19-year-old boy.

Teachers and students of Ketasco, the GNA observed, are still in a state of shock after news regarding the sudden death of James was announced.

Mr Abruakwa Daniel, the NSMQ teacher at Ketasco, who supervised the students in the 2021 competition, said the father of the deceased had since confirmed the incident to the school on Monday July 3.

He said the deceased was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon where he was studying Computer Science but has been sick for some time, leading to his sudden demise.