Keta MCE says 2023 will be a year of action and development

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta in the Volta Region has said this year would be an action one and development for a better tomorrow.

He said the Municipal Assembly attained some impressive performance last year, emerging as the first Assembly in Volta and 15 across the country.

The achievement, he said, was due to the hard work of staff.

Mr Gemegah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said he was determined to put a stop to illegal fishing during his tenure as MCE.

Illegal fishing has negatively affected the area for decades.

“We have met with some fisherfolks, opinion leaders, and others from the three districts along the coast to address this menace, after which punitive measures will be applied for any offender,” he said.

He said consultations were ongoing in order to put an end to sand winning at the seashore.

Mr Gemegah was also optimistic that the Keta Port would be completed before President Akufo-Addo leaves office.

Among other plans he mentioned was the drafting of a local plan of reclaimed lands for some developmental project such as sports complex, which he said would be done before end of next year.

“The Assembly is doing a lot of consultations for funds to see the construction of Agorvinu, Lawoshime and Ledzorvi bridges whilst the roads from Anlo-Afiadenyigba to Havedzi would also be done,” he added.