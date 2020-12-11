Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Keta Constituency is currently receiving treatment at the Keta Government Hospital following an attack on his home.

He is on admission at the hospital together with his mother, father, youngest brother and house-help (currently in critical condition) after armed men attacked the family in their home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba, in the Keta Municipality in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Agbesi Gakpey, nephew of the MP-elect who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said 10 disguised men with seven armed with rifles attacked the home of his uncle around 0030 hours on Friday.

“The attackers got into the house firing gunshots, which made the houseboy, popularly known as ‘Togo’ to rush out of his room to find out what was happening.

The armed men demanded from Togo at a gunpoint to take them to his master, a demand he refused compelling the men to beat him up mercilessly.

The beating brought out one of the victims, Mr Enyonam Gakpey (youngest brother), who also came out of his room. The attackers pointed guns to his head asking for his brother (MP-elect’s) room, which he was unwilling to disclose. They started breaking down doors to rooms forcing the target to show up. He was equally beaten, had his GHC 2,500 on him taken.”

“Cries and shouts for help from their father and mother led to them receiving beatings from the three unarmed men, who were all along keeping post at the gate. The attackers also made away with an undisclosed amount of money belonging to Enyonam, who manages a gas filling station and mobile money shop, which he brought home at the close of business on Thursday,” Agbesi further said.