Keta MP sympathizes with victims of Tidal waves

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has visited some areas in the Municipality to commiserate with the victims of recent tidal waves that swept through some coastal communities, resulting in widespread flooding of homes, destruction of property and the displacement of hundreds of people.

In an interview with this reporter, the MP said, he was touched by the plight of the victims of the disaster and had embarked on the tour to commiserate with them and to use the opportunity to gather first-hand information on the havoc caused by the waves to see what help he can offer in the interim.

Gakpey assured the victims of his readiness to collaborate with the relevant institutions to initiate mitigation measures towards such happenings in the future.

He said he was mobilizing to get some interim support for the victims and called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to step in to provide some relief items for the victims and families, most of whom have been displaced and are now homeless.

Some of the victims who poured out their frustrations to this reporter, appealed to the authorities to urgently come to their aid as many of them are fishers who have lost their fishing gears including nets as a result of the devastating tidal waves.