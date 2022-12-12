Keta Municipal Assembly back on performance track

The Keta Municipal Assembly has placed first among Volta Region’s 18 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the 2021 annual Local Government Service (LGS) performance evaluation report.

The Assembly also placed 15th position of the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across all 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), which performance contracts were assessed.

The recently released ranking showed the Assembly had tremendously improved upon its previous performance.

The Keta Municipal Assembly in the national rankings of MMDAs in the 2020 annual LGS performance contract released last year, came last in the region, and placed 248th position nationally.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the Assembly’s new ranking revealed what did the magic.

“From 18th in the region, and 248th nationwide, we are now first and 15th respectively.

Discipline, motivation of staff of the Assembly and intolerance of unnecessary interference from Assembly members accounted for this feat. Simply, technocrats have been protected to do their work as expected of them.”

Mr Gemegah said the Assembly hoped to retain its new position in the region, while striving to perform better at the national level in subsequent rankings.

“We’ll maintain the first position in the region and place among the first ten nationally.”

The Local Government Service was established to secure effective administration and management of decentralised local government system in the country through a comprehensive performance management system it developed based on agreed service delivery standards.

The Service, in January 2021 received submissions from RCCs and MMDAs on planned achievement of indicators in key performance areas and, conducted independent verification exercise on their actual performances in June to August 2022 to arrive at the recent rankings.