Keta since the 1950s to be exhibited to the world

A photo exhibition of works of veteran photographer, Mr Frank Kodzovi Tagbor (FK Tagbor) of Agfa Photos fame, is expected to bring back historic sights of Keta since the 1950s.

The three-day event, to be held from 0900 hours – 1700 hours from April 16-18, is expected to showcase socio-cultural, political, educational, religious and family collections, which span the 1950s to 2000s, to tell the story of southern Volta.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Anne Tagbor, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, entreated tourists, students, cultural advocates, those with an eye for technological history of photography and the public to patronise the exhibition at his residence at Vui-Keta in the Volta Region.

“The collections depict close to seven decades of FK Tagbor’s work involving his photographic coverage of activities like sports, speech and prize-giving days of second cycle schools in southern Volta including KETABUSCO, ZICO, KETASCO, ANSECO, SPACO,” she said.

Basic schools like Dzelukope R.C. A and B Schools, Vui Zion, Keta EP, Keta Zion and Anlo State School as well as churches like St. Peter Claver R.C. Parish, Dzelukope and St. Michael-Pro Cathedral would also be showcased.

“The Hogbetsotso Festival of the Anlo and other traditional events also feature greatly. Political events from the pre- and post-independence era are not left out. In all, the exhibition tells the story of southern Volta over half a century through the lens of FK Tagbor,” Dr Tabgor said.

Participants would witness the sights and sounds of Anlo traditional music, the sizzling and mouthwatering cuisine of the Anlo and, to cap it all, the proverbial friendliness of the people.

The 92-year-old FK Tagbor who is a self-taught photographer and started the job as a hobby while in elementary school and ventured into professional photography at Ashigame, Dzelukope after completing Standard 7 (now the Basic Education Certificate Examination) in 1952.

He has trained a few known photographers including the late Stella Tamakloe of the Information Services Department and Mr Moses Adzaho of Uncle Smiles Photos.